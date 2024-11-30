Although temperatures dipped, downtown was bustling with activity in Lexington on Black Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Downtown was packed with people on the move on Black Friday. Some took a break from shopping to do some ice skating. Others were on a mission to get out of the cold to see some basketball with the Kentucky Wildcats on the court at home. It was bustling with activity on a day when you really needed to bundle up.

"I'm glad I wore my big jacket today because I was not planning on wearing that," Daylin Patrick said.

Patrick couldn't wait to get indoors to see the Cats at Rupp Arena. On the way there, she had this in mind.

"I wish I would've worn something to cover my ears," Patrick added.

Also downtown," ice skating, ice skating," one group said.

Skaters at the Rink at Triangle Park embraced the cold weather.

"It's more or less a mental thing. There's a different vibe when you're inside, there's a different vibe when you're outside. It's kind of peaceful and tranquil," one skater noted.

For another skater visiting from Orlando, this weather was a change.

"It's pretty different for me because I live in Florida where it's really hot, but yeah, I really like it, and it's just really cold," Madison Dillworth said. At the same time, it was really fun for Dillworth.

"I really like skating, and it's so cold, it's just different here and I really like it," Dillworth added.

Another skater offered perspective as the frigid temperatures continued.

"I like when summer comes back and we can appreciate the cold when it's warm again."

The Rink at Triangle Park is open Monday to Friday, 4 p.m. to 8:30 pm, 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 pm Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.