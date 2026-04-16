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Alum Fire in McCreary County reaches 990 acres and 10 percent containment as crews battle the flames

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U.S. Forest Service-Daniel Boone National Forest
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Posted

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Alum Fire in McCreary County has grown to 990 acres and is currently 10% contained as crews work to suppress the flames, the U.S. Forest Service-Daniel Boone National Forest reported.

The wildfire is burning between the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area and Highway 27 near Alum Boat Dock and Yahoo Falls. The Daniel Boone National Forest and Big South Fork are jointly managing the incident with a full suppression strategy, prioritizing public and firefighter safety.

Fire crews conducted a burnout operation on Wednesday to reinforce the northwestern control line and protect the recreation area. Firefighters intentionally set a fire inside the control line to consume brush, logs, and grass, creating a burned buffer zone to secure the edge of the advancing fire, fire officials noted.

On Wednesday, 68 personnel were supporting suppression efforts. Resources assigned to the fire include a bulldozer to clear forestland and a helicopter capable of dropping 300 gallons of water.

Officials have closed the Yahoo Arch Trail, Yahoo Falls Road, and a portion of State Highway 700, also known as Alum Road. Additional road and trail closures are anticipated within the Yahoo Falls area as operations progress.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the impacted area and treat all fire operations as a no-drone zone. If a drone is spotted in the vicinity, officials will ground all aerial support to ensure pilot safety.

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