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Alvarado, Dembo will face off in Kentucky's 6th District congressional race

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Zach Dembo/Ralph Alvarado
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(LEX 18) — Republican Ralph Alvarado will face Democrat Zach Dembo in the general election for Kentucky's 6th Congressional District seat following Tuesday's primary election.

Alvarado carries the endorsement of President Donald Trump. In 2014, he made history as the first Hispanic member of the Kentucky General Assembly.

Dembo, a Lexington native, is a Navy veteran and former teacher. He worked in the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice as a federal prosecutor and later served as a policy advisor and legislative director for Gov. Andy Beshear.

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