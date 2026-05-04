Always a Winner: Kentucky Oaks champion has deep roots at Woodford County's Three Chimneys Farm

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Always a Runner remained undefeated in three career starts after winning the Kentucky Oaks last Friday, and the victory marked a historic first for Three Chimneys Farm in Woodford County.

The filly made her move on the far outside in a late surge to claim the title — the first Kentucky Oaks win in Three Chimneys Farm history.

Director of Stallion Nominations and Sales Rebecca Nicholson said she watched the race closely.

"We were very cautiously optimistic that, you know, if she broke well and had a good trip, we really thought she had a shot," Nicholson said.

The win resonated far beyond the track.

"So many people can associate with greatness on that particular day," Nicholson said.

Tony Cissell, COO and GM of Three Chimneys Farm, works steps away from Always Carina — the dam of Always a Runner — and reflected on the filly's remarkable achievement.

"It just brought so much together in a ultimate journey," Cissell said.

Cissell also hinted at what may lie ahead for the champion.

"We've got broodmares, so someday she'll be a broodmare," Cissell said.

Always a Runner was sired by Gun Runner, the 2017 Horse of the Year, who had a significant presence in the 152nd Oaks. Gun Runner sired the top 2 finishers in the race. Meaning was second.

"It was very special, he was represented by four fillies in the field," Nicholson said.

The Kentucky Oaks win is also the first for trainer Chad Brown. The victory is a remarkable comeback for Always a Runner, who battled pneumonia as a 2-year-old.

