Alzheimer's Association annual Research Happy Hour

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the last year, the Alzheimer's Association has awarded close to one million dollars to researchers at the University of Kentucky and Sanders Brown Center on Aging.

Each year, the Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter invites the public out for their Research Happy Hour, connecting researchers with the members of the community giving them the opportunity to learn about the studies and treatments being done right here in Kentucky.

"My husband was a physician and had a diagnosis that required chemo therapy about 12 years ago," explained Ginny Luftman. "He was having some memory issues and we attributed it to the chemo, but then things go to be a lot more dramatic."

Two and half years ago, Ginny and her husband, Marty, learned he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

"It was pretty shocking for both of us and I think that is when you do your initial grieving, when you get this diagnosis and I was having trouble with that," said Luftman.

It was then, Ginny turned to the Alzheimer's Association for guidance. She is now a volunteer and facilitates support groups for spouses.

"It's all there for you," explained Luftman. "You're not alone and I think that's the biggest thing, it helps you realize you're not alone and there is a hand out there. You just have to take it."

The Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter works with researchers at the University of Kentucky and Sanders Brown Center on Aging.

For the last three years, the chapter has invited the community to attend its Annual Research Happy Hour, connecting researchers with the members of the community.

It also provide a unique opportunity to learn about the treatments, addressing the underlying causes of the disease.

"It has been a very exciting time for people in the community," says Mackenzie Wallace with the Alzheimer's Association. "But also a time of uncertainty because they need to know a little bit more about these treatments, how they work, who qualifies for them. So having those researchers there, scientists, doctors, ext. To be able to distill this information and provide it to the community has proven to be a great resource."

Ginny says these days are now met with a different set of challenges. She hopes others impacted by the disease will take advantage of the resources offered and know they are not alone.

The Third Annual Research Happy Hour event will be held at West Sixth Brewing on Friday, January 31st from 5-7. Attendees will be able to ask questions and speak with the researchers.