Amazon announces first same-day delivery facility for Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Amazon says it plans to build its first same-day delivery facility in the Lexington area, a project expected to bring 150 jobs and expand the company's presence in Central Kentucky.

According to the company, the 224,000-square-foot facility will be located on McGrathiana Parkway and is expected to begin operations in 2027.

Amazon said the site will employ about 150 full- and part-time workers and use robotics technology to process customer orders. The company said the facility will allow some Lexington-area customers to receive certain purchases within hours of ordering, including same-day and expedited delivery options that are not currently available in the market.

The project adds to Amazon's existing footprint in Kentucky, where the company says it operates dozens of facilities, including fulfillment centers, delivery stations and its air hub at Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Amazon said full-time employees at the new Lexington site will earn an average of about $23 per hour and receive benefits including health insurance, paid parental leave, retirement benefits and tuition assistance.

The company says the Lexington facility is expected to provide faster access to household goods, groceries and, eventually, prescription medications through Amazon's delivery services.

Construction and launch timelines beyond the projected 2027 opening date were not immediately released.