Amber Alert for 4-month-old canceled after child found and is safe

UPDATE: 7:27 p.m.: The alert has been canceled. The child was located and is safe.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a four-month-old who is believed to be with a 28-year-old man.

The four-month-old is identified as Paislee Lay. She is reported to have blue eyes and blonde hair, a height of one foot nine inches, and a weight of 10 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie.

She is suspected of being with 28-year-old Michael Lay, who has blue eyes and black hair. He is reported to be 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He also has a scar on his cheek and a dirty blonde beard.

They are believed to be traveling in a green 1998 Buick La Sabre with Kentucky license plate K2R477. The Buick is reported to have tape over the right headlight and to possibly not have the license plate on it.

