Ambulance crash on New Circle Road in Lexington, unknown injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — LEX News crew is on the scene of an overturned ambulance on West New Circle Road and North Broadway.

Our LEX News crews on the scene say the crash involves two other vehicles and an ambulance on its side. Lexington Fire Crews are on scene of the crash.

Lexington Police had to redirect traffic as crews worked to clean up debris. LEX News has reached out to LPD for details regarding the crash and is still waiting for those details.

We'll update you once we learn more.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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