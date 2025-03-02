Amen House hosts annual 'Prom Dress Giveaway' to help girls find the perfect prom look

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Warmer temperatures will be here before we know it, which also means prom season will be in full swing.

Tabitha Shreffler, co-chair of Amen House, said, “We have all these wonderful dresses, shoes, and accessories because people have donated them.”

Lisa Zwick, also co-chair of Amen House, added, “And we don’t put it out if it’s not in really good condition.”

For the last four years, Amen House has received donations of prom dresses, shoes, and accessories. This year, they have gathered more than 1,500 dresses.

Zwick and Shreffler have been part of the nonprofit for several years and have seen the impact that this event can have on people. Zwick recalled, “We’ve been brought to tears almost. One stuck with me. She said that she’s never seen clothing so beautiful in her life.”

Amen House wouldn’t be able to help the community as much if it weren’t for volunteers like Lisa and Tabitha. They say volunteering gives them a sense of accomplishment and puts life in a different light.

Shreffler said, “Go out and see people helping people out of the goodness of their hearts. They just want to see someone smile, make someone’s day better, and make prom easier on a girl. It really helps put things into perspective.”

There is no shortage of choices for girls to find the perfect prom look.

Amen House takes donations all year long and is already getting ready for next year’s prom dress giveaway.

