American Cancer Society reports 70% five-year survival rate for all cancers in latest report

The American Cancer Society's 75th annual cancer statistics report reveals significant progress in cancer treatment and survival rates, with particularly notable findings for Kentucky patients.

The five-year survival rate for all cancers has reached 70% for people diagnosed between 2015 and 2021, marking a major milestone in cancer care.

"That's really big news," said Dr. Bruce Waldholtz.

The report also shows dramatic improvements for patients with metastatic disease, once considered a death sentence.

"The five year survival rates are about 35 percent, and that is a big advance due to new therapies," Waldholtz said.

An estimated 31,440 new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in Kentucky in 2026, with more than 10,500 deaths anticipated from the disease.

When asked about Kentucky's biggest takeaway from these numbers, Waldholtz emphasized one key factor:

"The opportunity to stop smoking," he said.

Smoking cessation has been the primary driver of reduced cancer deaths nationwide.

"The number one thing that has driven down cancer deaths nationwide is less smoking," Waldholtz said.

While lung cancer remains the leading cancer killer of Americans, fewer people are developing the disease. Even among patients with advanced lung cancer, survival rates are improving.

"Now the three quarters of patients who present a non-localized disease with lung cancer have a five year survival rate that's gone up," Waldholtz said.

The cancer death rate has dropped 34% since its peak in 1991. As a result, 4.8 million Americans are now alive who wouldn't have been without these advances.

The improvements stem from "decreased smoking, better screening, and better therapies," according to Waldholtz.

The American Cancer Society notes that colorectal cancer ranks second to lung cancer as the cause for the most cancer deaths in 2026, with pancreatic cancer ranking third.

