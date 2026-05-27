American Express sues London Mayor Weddle for over $713K in unpaid business card debt

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — In a lawsuit filed in Laurel Circuit Court, American Express National Bank is seeking a judgment of $713,851 against London Mayor Randall Weddle and his company, BC Recycling LLC.

Court documents allege that Weddle defaulted on payments for a Business Gold Card account, triggering the bank's right to demand the full outstanding balance.

The complaint outlines that despite demands for payment, Weddle and BC Recycling have failed to satisfy the debt. The filing includes detailed account statements, interest rate terms, and the cardmember agreement as exhibits, showing the scale of charges and fees accumulated.

The case is being pursued by debt collection law firm Zwicker & Associates, with American Express requesting not only the unpaid balance but also court costs.