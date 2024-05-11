American Heart Association hosts Heart Walk at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday, people came together to Keeneland to support those struggling with heart diseases and disorders, whether that was a family member, friend, or even themselves.

Where a group of people who are all going through similar experiences. It can be empowering to feel and see the family connection between Dan and Wendy Zuber, who call themselves survivors of brutal treatment that people can face.

"It's not just us that went through this," said Dan, "There are multiple individuals that have gone through the same process."

Dan had an Aortic Dissection while coaching a girl's middle school basketball game. An Aortic Dissection is a tear in the lining of a significant blood vessel.

Dan reflects during that time, saying his support system reacted quickly to help save his life. This puts his wife, Wendy, into perspective on how fragile life can be.

"You take for granted that your body is physically going to always be young, healthy, and able to do everything," says Wendy. "Then, you realize how fragile it is at that moment."

Wendy has also struggled with her own heart as she experienced an abnormal blood flow. Still, early detection helps save her life. Little details helped find the abnormal blood flow. "Pay attention if you don't have the same energy. If you have a persistent cough like I did, which I thought was allergies," said Wendy Zuber, "Don't ignore that."

According to the CDC, a heart attack occurs every 40 seconds across the country, and knowing the signs and symptoms of a cardiac emergency can help save the lives of people like Dan and Wendy.

Wendy says, "To be aware of those around them. That might be in distress."She adds, "Know what to do, learning CPR, and how to use AED machine were crucial for us being here."

As people walk to honor the survivors, the American Heart Association says it will keep spreading awareness and knowledge for the next 100 years and beyond.

The walk raised over $360,000, and if you want to donate to the American Heart Association too, visit www.heart.org.

