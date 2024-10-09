American Red Cross seeks volunteers ahead of Hurricane Milton

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Helene left a path of destruction across southeast states another hurricane is barreling toward Florida, and the need for volunteers has increased.

As Florida braces for Hurricane Milton to make landfall, the American Red Cross is still looking for volunteers to help pick up the damage left behind. American Red Cross Executive Director Lynne Washbish says three dozen Red Cross volunteers from Kentucky are working in the Asheville area, but it's still not enough. With Milton only hours away, the need is increasing.

Volunteers can expect to deploy for two weeks. Red Cross will handle your travel, shelter and meals. After two weeks and some necessary rest, you can return to the area for another two weeks.

"We need people to help us so we can help others that have been impacted by these hurricanes," said Washbish. "We are going to get you trained on maybe it's shelter, maybe it's feeding, maybe it's mass care. It just depends on whatever the need is right there."

Washbish admits this is the most horrific disaster she's seen in a long time, but it's what Red Cross does and they refuse to back down.

If you can't donate or volunteer? You can give blood. "Blood. Please go donate, sign up. Go to Redcross.org. Go donate, find a spot close to you, roll up your sleeve. You never know if it could be your life you need that blood for."

If you're in an evacuation zone and need shelter. Red Cross has a"Find Open Shelters" tab that will help you find a location near you and open for overnight shelter. "Evacuate. They keep telling people to evacuate, get out as soon as you can. You're gonna be better off that way. It's pretty serious from what we're seeing, yeah."

Some items to take with you to your shelter:



Water for each person

Non-perishable food

Bedding and sleeping items

Prescriptions, emergency medications and necessary medical supplies

Extra clothing

Personal hygiene items

Supplies for infants, small children and pets

After the hurricane has hit and you need a shelter because of a damaged or destroyed home. All shelters open within 72 hours after landfall and will provide several resources like cots, blankets, showers, meals and health services.

If you'd like to fill out an application to volunteer you can do so at redcross.org.

