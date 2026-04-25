An uphill battle: Whitley County 6-year-old diagnosed with rare brain tumor DIPG

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX18) — A Whitley County family is facing an uphill battle after their 6-year-old daughter was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor a week ago.

Millee Kate Daugherty from Corbin loves to play softball and spend time with her family. On April 15, she was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG at the University of Kentucky Children Hospital. On April 17, the family was sent to Cincinnati Children Hospital where Milliee Kate's battle would begin.

The National Cancer Institute describes DIPG as a fast-growing type of brain tumor starting in the pons of the brain stem. About 300 children in the United States are diagnosed with the cancer each year.

Now, Millee Kate is one of those 300.

"I had heard of it before.," Allyson, Milliee's mother, said. "There are several cases actually in our area of kids who have recently been diagnosed or have passed away from this same diagnosis."

Allyson and Samuel Daugherty, Millee father, said the tumor was found on the left side of her brain just a week ago.

"Her gait became unsteady. She was very unbalanced. Complaining of headaches, dizziness, a lot of fatigue. Just wanted to nap a lot. Which was just not like her because she was a very happy, active child," Allyson said.

However, it's affecting the right side of her body the most.

"She's lost a lot of strength and mobility in her right leg and right arm. So it's affected her balance, her writing, her eating," Allyson said.

The diagnosis has forced Millee Kate to pump the brakes on her active lifestyle.

"She just learned to ride a bike without training wheels last week," Allyson said. "A week before her diagnosis she learned to ride a bike with no training wheels and now she's struggling to walk."

The family is taking it one step at a time until Millee Kate begins radiation treatment.

"We're still processing the diagnosis. We know what we're gonna do, right now. As far as we wanted to do the biopsy and we want to do radiation, but as far as treatment after this, we're not sure," Allyson said.

While the family prioritizes Millee Kate, the Corbin community is stepping up to support them. People have already donated more than $60,000 to help cover medical expenses, and the Corbin Police Department hosted a lemonade stand to raise funds.

"We're truly blown away. We're so thankful that our community has stepped up and rallied behind Millie Kate, and us. But you know this is all for Millee," Allyson said.

"Just to enjoy every day like it's your last because you never know truly, you know," Allyson Daugherty said.

"It changes all of your priorities," Samuel said.

If you'd like to help out the Daugherty family during this time you can donate to their GoFundMe.