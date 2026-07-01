Anderson Communities addresses housing shortage, offers affordable senior living in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Anderson Communities is offering a new affordable housing option for adults 55 years and older in Lexington, addressing what property managers describe as a growing crisis of senior loneliness and housing affordability.

The development, named Golden Oaks, is located in the McConnell's Trace subdivision off Leestown Road. Residents share a four-bedroom home with common areas while maintaining private living spaces. The homes are pet-friendly and include utilities. Monthly costs start at $1,285.

Lucy Jackson is one of the residents living in the community.

"This place is really affordable," Jackson said.

LEX News Golden Oaks senior housing in Lexington

Jackson said the co-living arrangement has opened the door to new connections for her.

"I'm meeting people," she said.

Anderson Communities Property Manager Nathan Baker said the design of the community is intentional, aimed at giving residents both privacy and social interaction.

"You can kind of have controlled access," Baker said.

Baker pointed to research from the National Institute on Aging in explaining why the concept matters. He said the co-living model of Golden Oaks represents progress in tackling that challenge.

LEX News Golden Oaks senior housing in Lexington

"Senior loneliness is an epidemic that is continuing to grow across the nation... It's a great step forward," Baker said.

Baker said Anderson Communities plans to add another home to the Golden Oaks community later this month, further addressing the broader housing shortage in Lexington.

"Especially to our senior residents who are most in need," Baker said.

As for Jackson, she already has her eye on what comes next — a neighboring home in the Golden Oaks community.

"The garage is really nice. I think I'll move over there," Jackson said, laughing.

LEX News Golden Oaks senior housing in Lexington

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