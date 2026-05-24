Anderson County Animal Care & Control seeks tips after 2 dead cats found in bag at boat dock

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Anderson County Animal Care & Control is asking for the public's help after a satchel bag containing two dead cats was found at the Tyrone Boat Dock.

Authorities are working to identify the owner of the bag and locate the individual who may have discarded it. Based on the condition and location of the satchel, investigators believe the bag may have been thrown into the Kentucky River and later washed back onto shore.

Anyone who recognizes the satchel or has information that could assist with the investigation is asked to submit a confidential tip by texting 502-680-5024.

"Any information, no matter how small, may help further this investigation," Anderson County Animal Care & Control said.

