Anderson County Division of Emergency Management opens shelter amid winter weather

ANDERSON CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — In Anderson County, Bart Powell is part of a team assisting those across 203 square miles. Part of their role is to help people dealing with power outages, and that was the case for thousands on Monday due to snowy and icy conditions.

"We've been out on the roads speaking with the linemen, and they're working diligently to get power up," Bart Powell, Anderson County Director of Public Safety, said.

This is the message as EMA responds.

"We're encouraging people to give the power companies two or three hours to see if the power comes back on, especially here in the city of Lawrenceburg," Powell noted.

At the Anderson County Health Department on Glensboro Road, emergency management created a shelter with room for fifty cots.

"It's not a big facility, but the general public needs to understand that whatever shelter we pick has to have generator power," Powell added.

The health department shelter serves three meals, including a spaghetti dinner. Anyone needing shelter is urged to contact Anderson County EMA.

"Call 502-839-7378, ask for the EOC Manager, emergency operations center manager, let them know they want to go to the shelter and how many people they have so we can accomodate the numbers," Powell noted.

The major task of dealing with the devastation continues.

"We get briefed on this regularly, and we will take care of our citizens as long as we need to," Powell said.

The shelter at the Anderson County Health Department wasn't last minute, according to Powell, who says it's stocked and ready to go.

