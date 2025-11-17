Anderson County family of 6 facing challenging rebuild after losing everything in fire

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A family of six in Anderson County lost their home and nearly everything they owned when a fire destroyed their house on September 15, leaving them to start over with little financial assistance.

Dollie Brown was editing photos in her room while her youngest daughter prepared for a shower when disaster struck. The family was getting ready to leave for football practice when her husband returned from work.

"And all of a sudden I heard her scream that things were popping and stuff," Brown said.

Flames spread quickly throughout the house. Brown called her husband, then 911, as she and her children ran outside to safety.

Everyone made it out alive, but the family lost two puppies. The only item retrieved from the fire was Brown's mother's ashes.

"My mom was one of the strongest women I know and went through a lot and the fact that her ashes actually survived a house fire, was amazing," she said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The family has been staying with Dollie's best friend, Tiffany Taulbee, who opened her home without hesitation. However, starting over has proven difficult as they have received little to no financial help.

A unique challenge adds pressure to their situation. Dollie's youngest child receives SSI benefits, which creates restrictions on the assistance they can accept.

"If they were to get any kind of donation more than so much, then it counts against them and she would lose her SSI money, which is part of their income," Taulbee said.

Despite the loss and setbacks, the family says they are holding onto hope, leaning on each other and remaining grateful to be alive.

If you'd like to donate to the family, contact Brown directly via her Facebook page.

