Anderson County High School community grieving after weekend death of 16-year-old student

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Anderson County High School and the surrounding community is now grieving the weekend death of 16-year-old Braydon Peyton.

Peyton, a sophomore, enjoyed football and spending time with his friends, according to his obituary. He died on May 16 at University of Kentucky Hospital.

"Braydon will be deeply missed by his classmates, teachers, friends, and the entire Bearcat family," the school said on social media Monday. "His presence was a valued part of our school community, and the loss is felt by so many."

ACHS also asked for the community to lift up Peyton's family in the days ahead.

"During this incredibly difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with Braydon’s family and friends as they navigate this tremendous loss," the said.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Peyton for Wednesday at 6:30 at Noon & Son Funeral Home.