Anderson County hoarding situation leaves over 50 animals in need of homes

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Anderson County, a recent hoarding situation has resulted in over 50 animals searching for their forever homes.

“This is about a year’s worth of neglect. They just didn’t receive the proper care that these types of dogs need,” remarked Zachary Cotton, the director of Animal Care and Control in the county.

Last week, a large number of animals were rescued from a home after authorities received an anonymous tip.

Cotton reported, “We removed 51 animals from the property. Bringing in such a large number is daunting, especially for a smaller shelter, but we had a solid plan in place, and it went flawlessly.”

Among the rescued animals were 47 dogs and 4 cats, including schnauzers who had never received proper grooming.

“We had a groomer come in who said it had been over a year since they had a haircut,” Cotton explained.

“Right now, the majority of the dogs have already been sent off to rescues, while the remaining animals need a bit more attention to help them adjust to being held and touched,” he added.

The shelter staff is caring for the animals, ensuring they are ready for their future adoptions.

Kentucky Hopeful Paws, a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing and adopting out dogs and cats across the state, also stepped in to provide assistance.

Cotton praised the volunteers, saying, “If it weren’t for the volunteers who helped us bathe, shave, and comfort these animals, they wouldn’t have received the essential vet care they needed that night.”

Cotton hopes that by sharing these stories, more people will speak up for animals in need, giving them a chance at a better life.

If you're interested in adopting one of these deserving animals, contact Anderson County Animal Care and Control.

You can find pictures of the rescued animals on their Facebook page, and your support can help ensure that they find loving homes.