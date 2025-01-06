Watch Now
Anderson County opens warming center on Monday due to winter storm

(LEX 18) — The Anderson County Division of Emergency Management opened a warming shelter at 12 p.m. on Monday, located at the Anderson County Health Department at 1180 Glensboro Road.

A post from Lawrenceburg Fire and Rescue read that anyone who is in need of shelter can contact the Anderson County EMA office at 502-839-7378 and ask to speak to the EOC manager before going to the shelter.

"EMA staff have spoken with power company linemen on the roads this morning, and they are currently working to restore power," the post stated. "Please give them a few hours to restore power to your area before seeking shelter if able to do so."

