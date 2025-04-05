Anderson County residents face flooding challenges amid severe weather

Heavy rainfall has left many roads in Anderson County, including Rice Road, completely submerged, prompting concerns among residents about safety and accessibility.

Margaret Webb, a local resident, described the situation, saying, "It's just really bad everywhere." She noted that the combination of thunderstorms, wind gusts, and tornado warnings over the past few nights has made sleeping difficult. "You are always on alert."

Driving conditions have also been hazardous, with Webb remarking, "That's wiping a lot of roads out. You can't even get anywhere if the road's gone. Scary times right now."

In addition to Rice Road, Gilberts Creek Road and Bonds Mill Road were also deemed uncrossable. Although Webb resides in Lawrenceburg, she empathizes with those living in lower-lying areas that are particularly vulnerable to flooding. "That's a lot of water, and nowhere to go," she expressed.

For Kimberley Halvorson, the flooding has been a logistical headache. "It is very difficult when one road that you take all the time, you end up having to go 15-20 minutes out of your way to go all the way around to get home. So, yeah, it's kind of a pain."

Despite the challenges posed by the severe weather, residents are taking the situation one day at a time. Webb shared her perspective: "I have faith in God that whatever happens, is gonna happen. Because we can't control this. That's the way I look at it... There's nothing we can do. We can check the weather. It is what it is."

Local weather reports indicate that the area has already received more than five inches of rainfall, with further precipitation forecasted in the coming days. Residents are urged to stay alert and prioritize safety while navigating these difficult conditions.