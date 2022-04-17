Watch
Animal group questions death of champion thoroughbred

Laoban
Garry Jones/AP
Preakness Stakes entrant Laoban gallops, Thursday, May 19, 2016, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The 141st Preakness Horse Race will be held Saturday. (AP Photo/Garry Jones)
Posted at 12:31 PM, Apr 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-17 12:31:45-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The nonprofit organization, Animal Wellness Action, is seeking answers in the death of champion thoroughbred, Laoban.

In a letter, AWA called on the Kentucky State Veterinarian's Office and the Kentucky State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners to investigate the death, which occurred at WinStar Farms in Versailles in 2021.

"In an effort to increase his energy and enthusiasm for breeding, Laoban was injected with a cocktail of four vitamins and minerals called the 'Black Shot,' according to the Courier-Journal. "Within minutes, he was dead."

The AWA is now asking for an investigation.

"The horses we care so deeply about and the equine industry that fuels a tremendous part of the economy in the Commonwealth deserve to have this matter addressed swiftly," said AWA in the letter. "We appreciate your time and consideration and are glad to discuss the matter further at your convenience."

