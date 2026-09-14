Animals rescued from Scottsville house fire; man charged with arson

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A man is facing an arson charge after investigators say he threatened to burn a Scottsville home and multiple fires were intentionally set inside the residence while animals remained trapped inside.

According to the Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force, officers with the Scottsville Police Department and Allen County Sheriff's Office responded Sunday to a report of an emergency protective order violation at a home on Maysville Road.

During the investigation, officers learned the suspect had allegedly threatened to set the residence on fire. Authorities said evidence collected at the scene indicated multiple fires had been intentionally started inside the home while animals were still inside.

Police arrested 48-year-old Thomas Dilley and charged him with second-degree arson.

Investigators said additional animal cruelty charges are expected as the case moves forward.

The Scottsville Fire Department responded to the burning home, extinguished the fire and helped rescue animals from inside the residence.

The Kentucky State Police also assisted with the investigation.