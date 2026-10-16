Central Kentucky communities rally around 2-year-old battling rare form of liver cancer

Central Kentucky communities are coming together to support the family of a 2-year-old Stamping Ground girl as she continues her fight against a rare form of liver cancer.

Caitlyn Miller said her daughter, Annberlynn, was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma on May 16.

“It was a big smack in the face,” Miller said, recalling the initial shock of learning about the diagnosis.

Miller said the cancer was found in three of the four sections of her daughter's liver. One week after her diagnosis, Annberlynn underwent surgery May 23 to remove 60% of her liver.

“With the tumor, and then they did some chemo, and then we thought that she was cleared,” Miller said.

That changed in early September, when Miller said additional testing showed the cancer had returned.

“They found it in her lungs and a spot on her kidney,” she said.

Annberlynn is now undergoing a second round of chemotherapy, according to her mother, with at least three additional rounds expected. Miller said each round lasts three weeks.

Despite everything her daughter has endured, Miller said the 2-year-old's personality hasn't changed.

“For the most part, she's still her spunky little self,” Miller said.

Now, the community is rallying around Annberlynn and her family.

A fundraiser is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 25 at Country Boy Brewing at 436 Chair Avenue in Lexington. The event will include live music, raffle baskets and a food truck.

Miller said she can't thank the community enough for the support her family has received as Annberlynn continues treatment.

“I'm grateful for the community that we have around us,” she said.

For those who would like to support the family directly, donations can be sent to Venmo, @Caitlyn-Miller-74, and Cash App, $JuiceW96.