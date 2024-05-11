Watch Now
Annual Heart & Sole triathlon runs through Woodford County

Posted at 6:21 PM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 19:42:38-04

The annual Heart and Sole triathlon ran through Woodford County on Saturday.

The event attracts runners from all walks of life. This event included a legally blind athlete and one woman who lost more than 250 pounds to compete.

Organizers say they are amazed by the dedication of all the participants.

"These triathletes are just amazing to get out here and swim and bike and run. You know, just the training that leads up to it and the whole season, is just exciting. Just the environment itsself is exciting just to be a part of it," said Tefany Bleuel, the director of operations at Falling Springs.

112 people came out to take place in the event.

