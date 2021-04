LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The community is set to come together for a peace walk Saturday to call for an end to gun violence in Lexington.

The Fayette County Sheriff's has held these peace walks since 2014 in honor of Antonio Franklin Jr., who was killed by a stray bullet in Duncan Park.

The peace walk is happening Saturday at 2 p.m. at Duncan Park.

This comes at a time when Lexington Police is investigating 15 homicides that have happened so far this year.