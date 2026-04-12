Annual United We Shop vendor fair highlights nearly 50 local Kentucky businesses in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX18) — The fourth annual United We Shop vendor fair took place today in Georgetown, showing off nearly 50 Kentucky businesses.

Taking place at United Events, vendors at the fair consisted of food, jewelry and clothing. Beyond shopping, the fair aims to support small businesses and foster stronger connections within the local community.

The University of Kentucky's Department of Integrated Strategic Communication partnered with United Events for the fair, providing students with valuable experience.

"Each of us had a different job, so we had social media people and then me and the other team captain Bella, we kind of oversaw everything, so we sent out press releases, flyers, digital flyers, and our social media girls are still taking videos and pictures today just to get people more excited, but we've been working pretty hard for the past two months," a student team captain said.

Organizers say if you would like to be a part of next year's event, you will need to sign up sooner rather than later.