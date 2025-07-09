Another Republican state lawmaker enters race for Kentucky's 6th Congressional District

RICHMOND, KY. (LEX 18) — A Republican state lawmaker from Richmond has entered the race for Congress, specifically the seat being vacated by Representative Andy Barr.

Deanna Gorton announced her candidacy, positioning herself as a "true Trump MAGA voice" for the district in Washington.

"I'm someone that likes to roll their sleeves up and that's what I've done in my business. It's what I've done in Frankfort and that's what I'll do in Washington," Gorton said.

Gorton's campaign materials prominently feature phrases like "Fearless Conservative" and "Pro-Trump Warrior," with promises to "implement the Trump agenda" if elected.

In an interview with LEX 18 News on Wednesday, Gorton said she believes former President Donald Trump's win was a message from voters to move the country in a different direction, and she feels things are currently on the right track.

"I feel like things are improving, the stock market is up, egg prices are down," said Gordon.

When asked what she else she likes about the country's current direction, Gordon emphasized the focus on illegal immigration and lower taxes.

"Keeping illegals from voting and working here, keeping men out of womens' sports. We have lowered the income tax (in Kentucky). That's something we could do in Congress as well," Gorton said.

Gorton, an audiologist by profession, has served in the Kentucky House of Representatives since winning election in 2018. During her time in the state legislature, she has maintained a relatively low profile.

Despite her low profile, Gorton believes her background makes her uniquely qualified for Congress.

"I'm a faith driven woman. My sons - I think they should have the ability to have good jobs and raise their families in safe communities. Being a small business owner, I think it's important to bring jobs back to America, particularly back to the 6th district," Gorton said.

While Gorton is positioning herself as the candidate for Trump supporters, Kentucky's 6th Congressional District is anchored by Fayette County, which has voted for Democrats in recent elections. When asked about representing all constituents, Gorton emphasized that constituent services would be a priority for her.

"I'm a representative of this district and a lot of the issues that I deal with in Frankfort is 'I can't get my driver's license renewed' or 'I'm having difficulty with traffic' or that type of thing," Gordon said. "So, constituent services are always paramount to everything that I do."

The other counties in the Sixth Congressional District - Madison, Scott, Jessamine, Montgomery, Woodford, Mercer, Bourbon, Garrard, Fleming, Estill, Powell and Nicholas - lean Republican.