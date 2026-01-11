Anti-ICE protest in Frankfort speaks out for change

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX18) — About 160 people gathered in downtown Frankfort on Saturday afternoon to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement policies and the recent death of a Minnesota woman killed by an ICE officer.

The demonstration took place despite rainy weather, with protesters calling for immigration reform and urging elected officials to take action.

"I wanted to be at least one more person saying this is wrong, and our elected representatives need to be doing something about it," Susan Goins said.

The protest was organized following the death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning.

Tona Barkley, co-leader of Capital Indivisible, said the turnout reflected widespread concern about current immigration enforcement practices.

"I'm so appreciative to everybody who braved the weather to come out and protest these awful things that are happening in the country," Barkley said.

Barkley said the local demonstration was part of a broader national movement responding to the incident.

"Everybody wanted to express their grief, and their outrage about this, and we're part of a national coalition that is fighting back against the wrongs that are happening under this administration," Barkley said.

They called on Kentuckians to consider candidates' positions on immigration issues when voting.

"Don't vote for these people who aren't talking about this. Who isn't saying this is wrong? There's no way this is justifiable," Goins said.

Barkley criticized current enforcement methods as unacceptable.

"The way this is being enforced is not acceptable," Barkley said.

LEX18 has reached out to Republican groups, Senator Rand Paul, and Senator Mitch McConnell for comment on these protests, but has not received a response.