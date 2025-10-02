'Anything can happen': Neighbors detail when two people were shot in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX18) — One man is dead and a woman is injured following a shooting at an apartment complex in Nicholasville on Thursday morning, according to Nicholasville Police.

Nicholasville Police responded to a shooting at a four-apartment complex in the 300 block of Edgewood Drive around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police say the two were shot outside of their apartment's front door.

Assistant Chief of Police Major Matt Marshall with the Nicholasville Police Department says a woman was shot in the arm, while a man was shot in the torso. Marshall says he was pronounced dead at the University of Kentucky hospital.

"I was in my backyard reading a book. I heard the dogs barking, and then I heard the screaming, and then I heard the shots being fired. I didn't think nothing of it, but when I came to my kitchen to get me another cup of coffee. All the cops were here," recalls Dianne Stone, who has lived in the neighborhood for 14 years.

"I didn't hear any gunshots. Normally, when I get up, I come out to smoke a cigarette, and my boyfriend saw the lights in our window. So I came on out to smoke, and the road was covered with police everywhere. Fire truck had the road blocked off here," details Carolyn Brandton, who lives adjacent to the apartment complex.

Police are executing a search warrant and have one suspect in custody after the suspect remained on the scene.

"There were a number of witnesses. I mean, this is a densely populated area. We've collected a number of witness statements. We're trying to obtain external video surveillance footage," said Marshall.

Both Brandton and Stone agree that this level of crime doesn't happen.

"Every now and then, there's a little something that goes on, but not like this. Nothing compared to this," said Stone.

"I could be out here on my porch, and somebody could come out and shoot me if they wanted. I could be at the grocery store, and somebody could come in and start shooting up the grocery store. You just can't be safe," said Brandton.

The victim's identities have not been released.

No charges have been filed.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we'll make sure to update you with more information as we receive it.