Appalachian Regional Healthcare seeks public's help in Helene relief efforts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — To Angela Bailey, the executive director of Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation, getting supplies down to Hurricane Helene victims was a no-brainer.

"We know first-hand what it's like to have a devastating flood in your community," expressed Bailey. “Our community wanted to do something to help our neighbors."

She remembers when organizations nationwide came together to help Eastern Kentucky during the flooding a few years back.

“We were so blessed with the generosity of others during our time of need, and it just made sense for us to do something for those folks who are now in need,” Bailey said compassionately. “We just knew there was no way that we couldn't raise to the call, for our neighbors to the south"

Now, the organization is asking for the public’s help. They need volunteers to help pack the donations, which will be shipped out at the beginning of next week.

Volunteers would help by building boxes, filling them with supplies, and then getting them ready to ship.

Bailey told LEX 18 that the organization is working with other non-profits on the ground, who know exactly what victims need now.

“We know that when we were on the ground, we knew what our community needs. So, we are working with others to help the relief happening,” Bailey said.

This allows Appalachian Regional Healthcare to provide useful support, not just general supplies.

"I am so incredibly blessed to work for an organization whose core values is compassion," Bailey concluded.

If people are interested in offering their time to help Angela with packing, please contact Appalachian Regional Healthcare’s front desk phone number at (859) 226-2440.

