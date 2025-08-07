Apple makes major investment to expand Corning Plant in Harrodsburg

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Apple has announced a significant investment to expand the Corning glass factory in Harrodsburg. The tech giant is committing $2.5 billion to establish the largest and most advanced smartphone glass production line at the facility. This development means that every iPhone and Apple Watch sold in the U.S. will feature cover glass manufactured right in Kentucky.

“This kind of opportunity is absolutely transformational,” said Greyson Evans, Executive Director of the Harrodsburg/Mercer County Industrial Development Authority. The investment is expected to create numerous job opportunities and elevate the local manufacturing landscape. Apple and Corning will also be opening a new Apple-Corning Innovation Center.

Evans highlighted the importance of this investment for the local community. “If you love it here, there is going to be an opportunity to make really good money here. For families with roots in this area, that is pivotally important,” he stated.

Corning has been a staple of the Harrodsburg community since 1952, and Evans noted that it’s no surprise to see the company taking a central role in American manufacturing. "Corning has been involved in this type of work across the country and right here for decades already," he remarked.

The expansion is also expected to result in a dramatic increase in the workforce, providing opportunities for residents to engage in a fast-paced, high-tech working environment while still enjoying the rural setting and vibrant downtown area. “There is an opportunity to not only build a life but also a career in this area,” Evans said.

With Apple’s new investment, coupled with other recent initiatives, such as Earth Breeze earlier this spring, Evans expressed optimism about the future of American manufacturing in Harrodsburg. “We’re just thrilled about the potential for more investment and growth in our community,” he added.

This push for domestic production aligns with broader efforts by the Trump administration to reduce reliance on foreign manufacturing in countries such as China, India, and Vietnam. By encouraging companies like Apple to produce more of their products in the U.S., the administration aims to bolster the American manufacturing sector and create jobs at home.