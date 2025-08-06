Apple to invest $100 billion in US operations, including $2.5 billion for expansion of Kentucky glass factory

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Apple will invest $100 billion to expand its operations in the United States, including $2.5 billion for a major expansion of a glass factory in Harrodsburg, Kentucky.

The expansion to the Corning plant in Harrodsburg means that soon every iPhone and Apple Watch sold in the U.S. will have cover glass made in Kentucky. According to Apple, the new $2.5 billion commitment will "bring the world's largest and most advanced smartphone glass production line" to the facility.

Apple says that the rate at which its investment will grow the number of employees at the Harrodsburg facility is expected to be more than 50%.

The Trump administration has made a push for Apple and other tech companies to produce more of their products in the U.S.

It's part of the administration's effort to have companies become less reliant on facilities mainly in China, India, and Vietnam.

Congressman Andy Barr reacted to the news, saying in part, "Apple’s investment secured by President Trump is a major boost for Corning’s Harrodsburg plant, where hundreds of Kentuckians produce glass for iPhones and Apple Watches. Now, our KY plant will produce ALL of the glass for these products." You can read more below: