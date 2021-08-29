Appreciating those who served our country, and their families

HENRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Veteran's Club wanted to give military members and families a day to forget the troubling news from overseas.

The 4th annual Military and Veteran Family Appreciation Day brought people together to remind them of the community and support here in the Bluegrass.

Organizer Jeremy Harrell, a veteran who served in Iraq, says isolation can be just as deadly an enemy for service members as terrorists.

"It's like history is repeating itself so all eras of veterans are really struggling with what's going on right now. So we hope that today is an opportunity for them to kind of put that aside, to kind of get that out of their minds, and just come really enjoy themselves with their friends and families," said Harrell, the founder, and CEO of Veteran's Club Inc. "I'm not immune to this but we are in this together. And when I help others and they help me and we all do this together we all create an opportunity to get better. We create an opportunity to overcome these challenges."

Harrell says the Veteran's Club works with the VA, and has internal programs, to help military members work through trauma.

They are planning another outreach event this week to remind everyone that someone cares about you.