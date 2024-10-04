Watch Now
Normal operations resume at Blue Grass Airport after business jet lands in 'safety area'

UPDATE: Oct. 4 at 10:45 a.m.
Normal flight operations have resumed after arrival flights were delayed on Friday morning due to a reported jet that had to pull into the "safety area."

Original Story:
Authorities reported that arrival flights at Blue Grass Airport are being held after a business jet reportedly landed around 9 a.m. on Friday and pulled into the "safety area."

The runway safety area, according to Federal Aviation Administration, surrounds the runway and provides an area "in the event that an aircraft overruns, undershoots, or veers off the side of the runway."

Everyone is reportedly fine and off the jet, however, the jet will need to be towed, according to authorities.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.

