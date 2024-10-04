Normal operations resume at Blue Grass Airport after business jet lands in 'safety area'

UPDATE: Oct. 4 at 10:45 a.m.

Normal flight operations have resumed after arrival flights were delayed on Friday morning due to a reported jet that had to pull into the "safety area."

For those who were impacted by delays this morning, we are happy to share that the runway has reopened, and operations have resumed. Please continue to monitor your airline's website or mobile app for the latest information on your flight's status. Thank you for your patience. — Blue Grass Airport (@BGAirport) October 4, 2024

Original Story:

Authorities reported that arrival flights at Blue Grass Airport are being held after a business jet reportedly landed around 9 a.m. on Friday and pulled into the "safety area."

The runway safety area, according to Federal Aviation Administration, surrounds the runway and provides an area "in the event that an aircraft overruns, undershoots, or veers off the side of the runway."

Everyone is reportedly fine and off the jet, however, the jet will need to be towed, according to authorities.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.