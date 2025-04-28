As boating season approaches, officials emphasize the importance of safety on the water

LAKE CUMBERLAND, Ky. (LEX 18) — With just a month remaining until the unofficial start of boating season, safety should be at the forefront of everyone’s mind before heading out on the water. Conley Bottom Marina is preparing for the summer by hosting a water safety course in a couple of weeks. Today, we spoke with the office manager about the critical importance of remaining vigilant while enjoying lakeside activities.

Since its establishment in 1953, Conley Bottom Marina has been a staple for boaters at Lake Cumberland. Amber Rector, who grew up on the lake and is now part of the family business, highlighted the joys of lake life:

“It’s a way to just get out, relax with your friends and family, spend time on the water,” she said.

As the boating season approaches, it’s essential to keep a few key safety tips in mind.

“You just need to be aware of the lake and how dangerous it can be. It's a wonderful place; it’s a great time for families, but you always want to wear those life jackets and be prepared,” Rector said.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard's 2023 Recreational Boating Statistics, the risks are significant: 75% of boat deaths are attributed to drowning, and 87% of those victims were not wearing a life jacket. Alarmingly, two-thirds of drowning victims are classified as good swimmers.

“I have witnessed it, and it's a very sad thing, so we just urge everyone to use caution and be careful,” Rector said.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife conservation officers will be monitoring waterways during Memorial Day weekend, checking for compliance on life jackets, boat registration, watercraft safety, and potential impairment.

“They will definitely be checking to make sure that any children have their jackets on," she said. "When the boat is moving, you need to have your jackets on at all times. You never know what may happen, and you need to be prepared,” warned Rector.

In addition to wearing life jackets, boaters are advised to stay alert for other boats and people in the water.

“You just want to take your time and make sure your eyes are constantly open, watching every cove and every direction,” Rector said.

Before heading out on the water for the first time this season, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife recommends that boaters inspect their vessels and familiarize themselves with basic safety procedures.

Conley Bottom Marina will be hosting a "Ready, Set, Wear It" event on May 17, focused on life jacket safety and primarily geared toward children. This free event will take place at 10 a.m. at the marina, and no prior registration is required.