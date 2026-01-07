As CDC scales back childhood vaccine guidance, local pediatrician questions decision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week that it is reducing the number of recommended vaccines for children from 18 to 11. This decision has left some local medical professionals questioning the reasoning behind the change.

Dr. Elizabeth Hawse at Commonwealth Pediatrics said she doesn't understand why the CDC made this reduction.

"We've been giving RSV vaccine now for the last three winters, and that rate of hospitalization has decreased. But there's no reason to think if we stop that, that it won't just go back to where it was," Hawse said.

The decision follows President Trump's directive for the CDC to examine the vaccine schedules of other countries to determine if the United States needs to update its practices.

"It's because we have a certain number of people or there's certain germs that like our climate that don't like other climates or vice versa so there is reasoning behind the vaccine schedule," Hawse said.

The six vaccines removed from the recommended schedule include RSV, Hepatitis A and B, Dengue, and two types of Bacterial Meningitis vaccines.

Hawse, who has been practicing pediatrics for 25 years, expressed concern about the potential consequences of removing these vaccines from the schedule.

"I've been doing this for 25 years. Have I seen a child die of meningitis, which now we're going to take off the schedule? Yes," Hawse said.

When asked why the medical community finds itself in this position, Hawse admitted: "Honestly, I don't know."

Despite the CDC's updated recommendations, Hawse said she plans to continue following her clinical reasoning until new research suggests otherwise.

"Your pediatricians are experts on vaccines on why the vaccination recommendations are what they are and how each of those apply to your particular child," Hawse said.

