As community comes together, flood victims find hope in bleak situation

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than 30 families displaced by recent flooding have found temporary shelter at the Capital Plaza Hotel, where the Frankfort Independent School District and community members are providing meals and support.

Josh Russell and his daughters are among those who lost their homes in the disaster. He started the week with nothing but the clothes on his back while trying to usher his girls to safety.

"It was almost mortifying, sad, so many mixed emotions," Russell said.

Now, thanks to community support, Russell's family has a reliable food source and a place to regroup before getting back on their feet.

"I don't have to worry about where they are laying their heads at night," Russell said.

His daughters expressed gratitude for the assistance. To them, it feels like a "really big hug."

The Russell family credits their school district for connecting them to essential resources during this difficult time.

"It's all like one big family, and when they all come together it's just such a warm embrace and everything," one of Russell's daughters said.

By the end of the week, the school district will have distributed more than a thousand meals through partnerships with local businesses.

Sheri Satterly, the district's superintendent, isn't taking credit for the outpouring of support, noting it's a community effort.

She noted that random people have been walking into the hotel asking how they can help.

"It gives you a lot of hope in humanity, you may not have had before," Satterly said.

The Russell family says the entire community has had their back during this crisis.

"I feel very blessed because people came out of their way to help us get a roof over our head," one of Russell's daughters said.

Russell added, "People care about one another, and everybody shows it, everybody comes together when the time is called for."