As heart attack deaths spike during holiday season, family physician offers prevention tips

(LEX 18) — Heart attack deaths reach their peak during the final week of December highlighted by a representative from CHI St. Joseph Health with Christmas Day being the deadliest day of the year for cardiovascular events.

The American Heart Association reports that Christmas Day sees the highest number of cardiovascular events, followed by the day after Christmas and New Year's Day, according to AHA Journals.

"There's so many things that go into what's going on around that that time of year that can have a negative impact on our health," said Dr. Shelley Stanko.

Dr. Stanko recommends maintaining healthy habits during the holidays, including eating in moderation, staying well-hydrated, and getting plenty of rest.

"Heart health of course is year long," Stanko said.

Winter weather adds another risk factor, as cold temperatures cause blood vessels to narrow. The physical demands of snow shoveling can be as strenuous on the heart as a stress test.

"The lifting and the shoveling really can put a stress on our bodies that can exceed what we're accustomed to," Stanko said.

Research from the American Heart Association shows that shoveling snow may lead to an increased risk of heart attack. Stanko advises moderation when tackling winter weather tasks.

"You do need to moderate, going at it 30 minutes for as hard as you can is probably not in your best interest," Stanko said.

Pedro DeCastro, who was shoveling snow, said he's taking the advice to heart.

"Trying to take care of myself first and then I'll come little by little slowly and shovel," DeCastro said, adding that he plans to take breaks during the activity.

Stanko agrees.

"Those are the kind of things that are gonna help give you some protection," Stanko said.