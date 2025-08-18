As high temps remain, local company gives tips to address air conditioning issues

After receiving a number of messages to the newsroom in recent days, LEX 18 reached out to see what local technicians are handling calls about air conditioning issues.

Addressing run times during hot days, General Manager of GreenBox Home Services Jeff Conley explained some problems people face when it comes to their AC Unit.

"We've had a ton of ninety plus degree days this summer so a lot of (units) are just giving up the fight here late in the summer," Conley said.

Referring to trouble calls, Conley said demand for service doubled at his company in the second week of August.

"We get a lot of 'It won't keep up' calls and get those first usually when the 90s first hit earlier in the summer. Some of that comes down to system design," he said.

A unit with a coil around it, for instance, will get stopped up with dirt and debris especially in the summer with long run times.

One tip?

"Get somebody out, get this coil sprayed off and cleaned off," Conley noted.

Conley added that if the unit wasn't designed to run at 93, 94, 95 degrees, it just won't keep up.