As search stretches on, missing 13-year-old's family to hold prayer vigil this weekend

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly two months have passed since anyone has heard from 13-year-old Wynter Wagoner, who has been missing since October 14. Her family says the silence has been both heartbreaking and frightening as they continue searching for answers.

"Communication suddenly stopped after she sent a text message to her first cousin Paisley, claiming she was going to Florida," said Johnny Miller, Wynter's cousin. "The family, we have emphasized that, you know, we don't even know if that was Wynter that actually sent that message. Since that moment, Wynter's digital footprint has gone completely silent."

Miller describes Wynter as a bright, playful girl who leaves an impression on everyone she meets.

"She loved things like Roblox and online games, and she would get so excited over simple things, even something as small as me buying her Robbux last year, and, you know, those moments really meant something to her," Miller said.

The family is organizing a community-wide prayer vigil this Saturday, inviting people from Laurel County and beyond to join them in support.

"When someone goes missing, it affects more than a family. It touches an entire community. And right now, we truly need that community to come together," Miller said.

Anyone is welcome to attend the vigil. For those who cannot attend in person, the family has created additional ways to participate.

"We also have a Facebook group called 'Where Is Wynter B. Wagoner,' where we post updates and ways the community can help, and for anyone who cannot attend in person, I will be live streaming the vigil directly in that Facebook group, so everyone has the chance to join us in prayer and support, no matter where they are," Miller said.

The family is asking the public to continue helping with the search efforts.

"Keep sharing her information, stay aware and report anything, even small things because you never know which detail might be the one to help bring Wynter home," Miller said.

Miller has a message for Wynter: "Wynter, I want you to know that you are loved, you are not forgotten, and we will always, always be here for you."

The vigil will be held at Wayward Ministries in East Bernstadt.