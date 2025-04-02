As severe weather rolls in, Woodford County residents brace for potential flooding

WOODFORD CO, Ky. (LEX 18) — As heavy rain is expected to hit Western and Central Kentucky in the coming days, residents in Woodford County are still reeling from the effects of the recent flooding.

Many are preparing for the possibility of renewed storm damage, with concerns of up to eight inches of rain by Sunday night.

Marissa Livingood, a Woodford County resident engaged in flood cleanup efforts, expressed her frustration and worry.

"We aren't even unpacked from the first flood," she said, referencing the damage caused by storms over a month ago. "I pray to God we don't have a flood like that because it's unbelievable it's coming back to back."

Cindy Sawyer, a longtime resident living near the Kentucky River, is familiar with the challenges of frequent flooding.

“We could get flooded here, and not one drop of rain has fallen,” she remarked. Sawyer, who has lived in the area for nearly 45 years, highlighted the difficulties her community faces, especially with roads like Buck Run Road often becoming impassable during significant rainfall.

"It's not like we get PTSD all the time, like oh my God, here comes the rain," Sawyer said.

Her home is equipped with waterproof drywall and insulation to minimize potential damage.

"You prepare for this lifestyle," she explained.

As the community monitors the forecast closely, Livingood remains hopeful.

“Stay happy, stay positive, know that the sunshine is going to dry all the water,” she said, a testament to the resilience and determination of those facing yet another potential crisis.

