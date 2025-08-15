As students return to the classroom, new Kentucky school laws are now in effect

(LEX 18) — Lawmakers have passed several laws that will make changes in Kentucky schools this year.

One that students are likely to notice right away is how they're now required to begin their day.

Following the passing of Senate Bill 19, schools will devote up to two minutes at the start of the day for students to pray or meditate. Students who don't want to participate do not need to, but the law says they must remain silent and cannot distract other students.

The law also requires school boards to excuse students for up to one hour a week for "moral instruction" off campus.

Students will also likely feel the impact of House Bill 208, which has banned phones during the school day. The bill requires school boards to adopt policies that ban student phone use during instructional time.

School districts across Kentucky all have their own implementation plans, and those vary.

Senate Bill 181 requires all public schools to use traceable communication platforms for teachers to contact students electronically. Private forms of communication, like personal emails, texts, and social media messages are banned.

Curriculum is also changing. Schools will now be required to provide students and their families with information about sextortion. This is happening as the state cracks down on sexual extortion, making it a felony offense.