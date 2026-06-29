As warm weather continues, officials are urging the public to stay tick-aware

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Warm weather means more time outside — but it also means more encounters with ticks.

Hannah Tiffin with the UK Extension Office says ticks are especially common in wooded areas, tall grass and other places where they can easily latch onto people or animals. Clothing and behavior are the first line of defense, Tiffin said.

"Our behaviors and the things we wear are kind of our key first line of defense against ticks. Things like wearing long pants... tucking your pants into your socks or wearing tall boots."

Tiffin also recommends treating outdoor clothing with permethrin and using an insect repellent containing DEET. After spending time outside, a tick check is essential.

"It's easiest to do in the shower... it'll remove any ticks that haven't fully latched on yet. Focus on places like behind the ears, armpits, behind the knees, the groin and even the belly button."

If you find a tick, Tiffin says to avoid internet hacks. The safest removal method is using fine-tipped tweezers and pulling straight up without twisting.

"Get as close to the skin as possible and then just pull straight up. We don't want any twisting or turning because that's more likely to leave the mouthparts behind."

Tick bites can spread illnesses including Rocky Mountain spotted fever, alpha-gal syndrome, a red meat allergy, and Lyme disease, which is becoming more common in Kentucky pediatric patients.

Officials recommend carrying a simple tick kit with tweezers, antiseptic and a small container to save the tick if it needs to be identified. Tiffin says a small lint roller can also come in handy on hikes to quickly remove ticks before they latch on.

