Asbury University athletes bring water and support during heat wave

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As temperatures soar across the Bluegrass, a group of Asbury University athletes stepped up to help those most vulnerable to the heat in downtown Lexington. The students distributed water and food to people without a home, while offering conversation and prayer during the final day of Lexington's Phase One heat plan.

The college students, who just began their academic year this week, brought essential supplies to Triangle Park as temperatures climbed dangerously high.

"Today we're just taking a little field trip to get closer as a team and closer just to the community," said athlete Taylor Greenburg.

The team members recognized that staying hydrated is crucial during extreme heat – something they understand well from their own athletic training.

"We're here just giving waters and granola bars to the people around here that might need to hear the gospel or need a hand of Jesus," she said.

Beyond providing physical necessities, the students offered emotional and spiritual support to those they encountered.

"We've been praying with each person trying to just encourage them with the truth and gospel of Jesus and to really love on them with the love of Him and just be able to be kingdom workers for His kingdom and to build community," said Greenwell.

The outreach served dual purposes – helping vulnerable community members while strengthening bonds among the newly formed college team.

"We figured because it is so hot that like it would be an easy door opener to be like hey it's really hot, would you guys like some water?" Greenwell said.