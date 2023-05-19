Watch Now
Ashland woman wins historic Kentucky Lottery jackpot with $1 bet

Posted at 8:47 AM, May 19, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Ashland woman made Kentucky Lottery online history when she won over $504,000 instantly playing Cleopatra Clusters Jackpot online with a $1 wager.

Her win marks the largest Instant Play win in KY Lottery’s online history.

She won the game’s jackpot Saturday, May 13.

“I placed the bet and saw the hearts go up on the screen,” Ryan said. “I thought it was only going to be a $20 or $30 win.”

The win, coming right before Mother’s Day, was special for Ryan who recently lost her mother.

“It was special,” Ryan said. “I was thinking of her and thought I’m going to win this.”

Ryan and her husband plan to travel with their winnings. Additionally, the pair own a food truck business and plan to expand, as well as pay off any bills.

The couple walked away with a check for $360,386.86 after taxes.

