Assistant coach at Estill Co. High School facing termination after being arrested on sexual offense charges

IRVINE, Ky. (LEX 18) — An assistant coach at Estill County High School is facing termination after being arrested and charged with sexual offense charges, according to a release from the Kentucky State Police on Wednesday.

The release states that KSP, Richmond Post, was contacted by the Estill County Board of Education in regards to the assistant coach, 22-year-old Samual Dustin Beeler from Irvine, Kentucky, allegedly being involved in an inappropriate relationship with two students.

Beeler was arrested following an initial investigation and charged with "two counts of Rape in the 3rd Degree and Procuring or Promoting the Use of a Minor by Electronic Means," the release states.

The Estill County Board of Education posted a statement on Facebook that reads in part, "While the investigation was ongoing, the District took steps to ensure the employee would not have any further contact with students. The District can now proceed with termination of employment and will continue cooperating with law enforcement and the prosecutor’s office."

The full statement can be read below:

Beeler was taken to Three Forks Regional Jail in Lee County, and an investigation is ongoing.

