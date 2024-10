LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Last night, the Aurora Borealis put on a show in the Kentucky sky, and many LEX 18 viewers sent us incredible shots from near and far.

This is the second time this year we've been able to see the northern lights, but why, this far south?

Tom Troland has taught Astronomy for over 40 years at the University of Kentucky. The professor explains to LEX 18 News just why the phenomenon is occurring in Kentucky.