One person dead, three hurt after Lexington car crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after a car crash in Lexington early Sunday morning, according to the Lexington Police Department.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on Versailles Road at Westmorland Road, which is about a mile away from the Kentucky Castle.

Police said two cars were involved in the crash and three people have non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

LPD said Versailles Road near the crash site will be closed until around 9:30 a.m.

